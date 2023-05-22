Go First verdict LIVE: Bankruptcy appellate tribunal’s order on lessors’ plea against moratorium today

Airbus India chief amid Go First crisis
Amid concerns of lessors in the wake of Go First insolvency proceedings, aircraft maker Airbus on Thursday said the industry hopes the government will expedite the alignment of domestic laws with international conventions and treaties.
With the initiation of insolvency resolution proceedings for Go First following the crisis-hit airline's plea and subsequent moratorium, lessors are unable to take back their aircraft leased to the carrier.
Against this backdrop, President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia Remi Maillard mentioned the alignment of domestic laws with international conventions.
"The industry hopes the government will expedite the alignment of domestic laws with international conventions and treaties...," Maillard said.
Go First Insolvency: NCLAT to shortly pronounce orders on lessors plea against moratorium
Three Go First lessors had moved NCLAT to challenge the moratorium granted by NCLT.
GoFirst lessors argue that aircraft lease terminated before the moratorium was granted and the moratorium can't impose a freeze on third-party assets.
Go First has argued that the airline will not be able to continue as a going concern if lessors are allowed to take back aircraft.
On May 10, NCLT admitted Go First's plea for voluntary insolvency, had granted a moratorium restraining lessors from taking back planes.
'Keep faith, we will emerge stronger,' says insolvency resolution professional to Go First employees
Insolvency Resolution Professional Lal told employees that Go First promoters voluntarily moving the NCLT, and initiating insolvency shows their intent to stay and run the airline.
According to sources, Abhilash Lal who represents advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal urged employees to keep faith and cooperate in the 180-day resolution process.
The IRP told employees there's a lot that needs to be achieved in the tight deadline including raising funds to restart operations.
India wants Go First flights to resume as soon as possible: Minister
The government wants Go Airlines (India) Ltd flights to resume as soon as possible, the civil aviation minister said on May 18, a week after the troubled low-cost carrier was granted bankruptcy protection.
Recently rebranded as Go First, India's sixth largest airline filed for bankruptcy protection earlier in May blaming its financial woes on "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines that grounded about half of its 54 Airbus A320neos.
The US engine maker, part of Raytheon Technologies, has said the claim was without merit.
"It's certainly something that is not a great thing for civil aviation. However, each company has to manage its own issues," Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told reporters, according to a video clip published by news agency ANI.
Go First vs lessors: NCLAT verdict today
Go First vs lessors: India’s bankruptcy appellate tribunal NCLAT reserved its judgment on a plea by aircraft lessors seeking to set aside the moratorium granted to cash-strapped airline Go First by the bankruptcy court. NCLAT shall deliver its verdict on the matter today. Track LIVE