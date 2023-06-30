DGCA to audit Go First units in Mumbai and Delhi before flight resumption

Scheduled from July 4-6, the audit will focus on safety related aspects and compliance with the requirements for holding an Air Operator Certificate. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will physically verify the facilities to ensure they are ready for the resumption of flight operations.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has planned a special audit of crisis-hit airline Go First's facilities in Mumbai and Delhi, according to sources on Friday, June 30. This move comes after DGCA conducted a preliminary review of Go First's resumption plan submitted on June 28.
Scheduled from July 4-6, the audit will focus on safety related aspects and compliance with the requirements for holding an Air Operator Certificate. The DGCA will physically verify the facilities to ensure they are ready for the resumption of flight operations.
The audit will thoroughly check infrastructure, equipment, training procedures, and maintenance protocols to meet the DGCA's strict standards. This ensures passengers' safety and adherence to regulatory guidelines.
Go First on June 28 submitted a revival plan to the DGCA, outlining a plan for restarting operations, including deploying a fleet of 26 aircraft, with four additional planes on standby.
The airline is currently grappling with outstanding dues of Rs 6,521 crore owed to several banks such as the Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Deutsche Bank, and IDBI Bank.
The airline's insolvency case has generated concerns among its creditors, employees, and passengers alike, all of whom eagerly anticipate a resolution that would pave the way for the airline's revival.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
