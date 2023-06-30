DGCA to audit Go First units in Mumbai and Delhi before flight resumption

Scheduled from July 4-6, the audit will focus on safety related aspects and compliance with the requirements for holding an Air Operator Certificate. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will physically verify the facilities to ensure they are ready for the resumption of flight operations.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has planned a special audit of crisis-hit airline Go First's facilities in Mumbai and Delhi, according to sources on Friday, June 30. This move comes after DGCA conducted a preliminary review of Go First's resumption plan submitted on June 28.

The audit will thoroughly check infrastructure, equipment, training procedures, and maintenance protocols to meet the DGCA's strict standards. This ensures passengers' safety and adherence to regulatory guidelines.