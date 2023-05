India is hugely dependent on lessors, one because delivery of new planes takes, time and two, airlines mostly follow a sale and lease-back model. Hence IndiGo, Go First, SpiceJet and Vistara are all mostly flying leased planes.

India is quite an important market for aircraft lessors, but it has also burnt their fingers in some cases, especially in the past few years.

The country has about 700 commercial planes and 80 percent of these planes are on lease.