Go First likely to resume flights on Delhi-Mumbai, Bengaluru, other metro routes by May-end or June 15

Go First could resume domestic flights on routes like Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Bengaluru and Delhi-Chennai by May end or June 15, sources have told CNBC-TV18.

Cash-strapped airline Go First could resume domestic flights on routes like Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Bengaluru and Delhi-Chennai by May end or June 15, sources told CNBC-TV18 on May 18.

Go First is considering resuming domestic flights with a small fleet of less than 10 aircraft, they said, adding that the airline is likely to resume operations on high volume routes.

However, resuming international operations is not a focus area till June end, they said.

The development comes a day after the crisis-hit airline, on its website, informed that it was extending the suspension of flight operations till May 26 due to operational reasons.

Go First, which is undergoing insolvency resolution proceedings, stopped flying on May 3. The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had also directed the airline to stop bookings till further orders.

"A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly... as you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly," it added.

India’s bankruptcy court the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted the airline's voluntary plea insolvency resolution proceedings on May 10. Abhilash Lal has been appointed as the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) to manage the affairs of the carrier.

Meanwhile, some lessors have also moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the NCLT's decision.

The airline has also launched a claim management portal 'gofirstclaims.in/claims' for the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of Go First.

Meanwhile, Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has urged the government to relax the mandatory six-month notice period for airline pilots, quitting the company for better prospects.

In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia earlier this week, the airlines' pilot body said that the rule is a stumbling block for pilots in securing jobs in other airlines, particularly in situations like the one grounded carrier Go First.