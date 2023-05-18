Go First likely to resume flights on Delhi-Mumbai, Bengaluru, other metro routes by May-end or June 15

Go First could resume domestic flights on routes like Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Bengaluru and Delhi-Chennai by May end or June 15, sources have told CNBC-TV18.

Go First is considering resuming domestic flights with a small fleet of less than 10 aircraft, they said, adding that the airline is likely to resume operations on high volume routes.

However, resuming international operations is not a focus area till June end, they said.