Go First lessors’ seek bankruptcy appellate tribunal's order to set aside moratorium, verdict likely on May 22

India’s bankruptcy appellate tribunal on May 15 reserved its judgment on a plea by aircraft lessors seeking setting aside of the moratorium granted to cash-strapped airline Go First by the bankruptcy court. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) is likely to deliver its verdict on the matter on May 22.

Cash-strapped Go First being admitted for insolvency resolution proceedings on a voluntary plea and subsequent moratorium has left a trail of concerns and uncertainties for aircraft lessors with respect to India, the world's third-largest aviation market.

Earlier on May 12, the Wadia group air carrier argued before NCLAT that termination of leases for aircraft by their lessors would not have any consequence as the moratorium has been imposed under insolvency resolution proceedings.

Aircraft lessors, meanwhile, raised doubts over the revival of Go First through the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), citing the amount required to make it fly again. Senior advocate Arun Kathpalia representing SMBC Aviation said the average lease rent per aircraft is around $2 lakh for a month and with more than 50 aircraft the monthly bill would be $10 million.

SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd submitted that it has legal possession of its aircraft before the insolvency process started and as of May 12, Go First had no right for possession of those planes.

Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, representing Go First, claimed that termination of the lease by SMBC Aviation is of no consequence as a moratorium is in place now. "It (moratorium) would override every lesser due. Your termination is irrelevant," Singh submitted.

Citing the necessity over Go First's voluntary insolvency plea, Singh said its 28 aircraft were grounded due to engine issues with Pratt & Whitney.

Two other lessors, G Y Aviation and SFV Aircraft Holdings, which had moved the appellate tribunal on Thursday, also argued their case and opposed the CIRP against Go First.

All three lessors own around 21 aircraft, which were leased to crisis-hit Go First.

With PTI inputs