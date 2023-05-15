Go First lessors’ seek bankruptcy appellate tribunal's order to set aside moratorium, verdict likely on May 22

Go First vs lessors: India’s bankruptcy appellate tribunal has reserved its judgment on a plea by aircraft lessors seeking setting aside of the moratorium granted to cash-strapped airline Go First by the bankruptcy court. NCLAT is likely to deliver its verdict on May 22.

Cash-strapped Go First being admitted for insolvency resolution proceedings on a voluntary plea and subsequent moratorium has left a trail of concerns and uncertainties for aircraft lessors with respect to India, the world's third-largest aviation market.

Earlier on May 12, the Wadia group air carrier argued before NCLAT that termination of leases for aircraft by their lessors would not have any consequence as the moratorium has been imposed under insolvency resolution proceedings.