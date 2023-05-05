Go First lessors approach DGCA to deregister 20 aircrafts

. Go First has also suspended sale of their flights till 15 May 2023 and is working to refund or reschedule for future dates, the company said in a recent statement. Further the airline also intends to return to the air soon once their problems are solved, specifically the matter of leased spare engines from US firm Pratt & Whitney.

In another set of trouble for Go First, lessors of 20 aircrafts have sought the deregistration and repossession under the provisions of Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorization (IDERA).

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has published the details of the lessors and their request on its website.

IDERA norms require regulators to deregister aircraft in cases of lease rental defaults and allow lessors to repossess them within five working days of receiving a request. As a result, Go First might lose over a third of its fleet within a week if it does not receive legal relief.

This is a setback for the airline owned by the Wadia Group, which filed for insolvency with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Lessors are seeking to deregister 4 A320 and 16 A320NEO aircrafts. GY Aviation had leased 10 aircrafts and SMBC had leased 4 aircrafts to Go First.

Meanwhile Go First — is strapped for cash and has suspended operations and cancelled flights scheduled until May 9. It has voluntarily moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to arrive at a resolution.

NCLT on May 4 reserved its order on Go First plea seeking protection under moratorium.

The airline has made a plea seeking a moratorium to prevent lessors from taking possession of planes. Go First has also suspended sale of their flights till 15 May 2023 and is working to refund or reschedule for future dates, the company said in a recent statement. Further the airline also intends to return to the air soon once their problems are solved, specifically the matter of leased spare engines from US firm Pratt & Whitney.

According to Go First, the US firm failed to supply the engines on time, forcing the airline to ground half of its Airbus A320neo fleet.