Go First lessors approach DGCA to deregister 20 aircrafts

By Daanish Anand   | Nishtha Pandey  May 5, 2023 10:39:39 AM IST (Published)

. Go First has also suspended sale of their flights till 15 May 2023 and is working to refund or reschedule for future dates, the company said in a recent statement. Further the airline also intends to return to the air soon once their problems are solved, specifically the matter of leased spare engines from US firm Pratt & Whitney.

In another set of trouble for Go First, lessors of 20 aircrafts have sought the deregistration and repossession under the provisions of Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorization (IDERA).

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has published the details of the lessors and their request on its website.
IDERA norms require regulators to deregister aircraft in cases of lease rental defaults and allow lessors to repossess them within five working days of receiving a request. As a result, Go First might lose over a third of its fleet within a week if it does not receive legal relief.
