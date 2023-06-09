Go First lenders to discuss interim financing for airline today

Go First’s Committee of Creditors is scheduled to convene its first meeting to discuss crucial matters pertaining to the airline's future, and focus on key issues including the recommendation of a resolution professional.

Go First’s Committee of Creditors is scheduled to convene its first meeting on June 9, since the company was admitted to the bankruptcy court, two people in the know told CNBC-TV18.

The lenders are likely to discuss crucial matters pertaining to the airline's future, and will focus on two to three key items, including the recommendation of a resolution professional, during the session.

The meeting will also delve into the funding requirements of the airline, as well as review the recently submitted revival plan.

Go First has sought around Rs 200 crore as interim financing from its lenders, according to two banking executives CNBC-TV18 spoke to. This will also be taken up in the meeting.

“We have to examine if more financing is viable, let us see,” one of the airline’s lenders said, on condition of anonymity.

Besides this, lenders will also look to appoint a new resolution professional for the airline, as per people quoted earlier.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had appointed Abhilash Lal as the interim resolution professional for Go First on May 9, when it admitted the airline’s application to initiate insolvency proceedings.

Go First's Interim Performance Report (IPR) had submitted a six-month revival plan to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) earlier this month. The plan highlights various strategies and initiatives aimed at restoring the airline's operations and financial stability.

As per reports, the airline said it was ready to resume operations with its fleet of 26 operational aircraft and 400 pilots. Go First airlines has also said that it can deploy two aircraft to start Delhi-Srinagar and Delhi-Leh chartered flights immediately upon receiving approval from the aviation regulator.

The airline plans to resume scheduled services on the Pune, Bagdogra, and Goa routes. It also said it will be able to deploy eight to 10 aircraft for the scheduled services, as per reports.

The cash-strapped airline filed for bankruptcy on May 2 this year, blaming ‘faulty’ Pratt & Whitney engines that led to the grounding of half its fleet, and revenue hit. Go First has cancelled flights until June 12, as of now.

Go First, formerly known as Go Air, is burdened with a total liability of Rs 11,463 crore. Among these liabilities, bank dues account for Rs 6,521 crore, with Deutsche Bank, Bank of Baroda and IDBI Bank among key lenders.