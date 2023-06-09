Go First lenders to discuss interim financing for airline today

Go First’s Committee of Creditors is scheduled to convene its first meeting to discuss crucial matters pertaining to the airline's future, and focus on key issues including the recommendation of a resolution professional.

Go First’s Committee of Creditors is scheduled to convene its first meeting on June 9, since the company was admitted to the bankruptcy court, two people in the know told CNBC-TV18.

The lenders are likely to discuss crucial matters pertaining to the airline's future, and will focus on two to three key items, including the recommendation of a resolution professional, during the session.

The meeting will also delve into the funding requirements of the airline, as well as review the recently submitted revival plan.