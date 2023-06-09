CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeGo First lenders to discuss interim financing for airline today News

Go First lenders to discuss interim financing for airline today

Go First lenders to discuss interim financing for airline today
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Ritu Singh  Jun 9, 2023 11:13:47 AM IST (Published)

Go First’s Committee of Creditors is scheduled to convene its first meeting to discuss crucial matters pertaining to the airline's future, and focus on key issues including the recommendation of a resolution professional.

Go First’s Committee of Creditors is scheduled to convene its first meeting on June 9, since the company was admitted to the bankruptcy court, two people in the know told CNBC-TV18.

The lenders are likely to discuss crucial matters pertaining to the airline's future, and will focus on two to three key items, including the recommendation of a resolution professional, during the session.
The meeting will also delve into the funding requirements of the airline, as well as review the recently submitted revival plan.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X