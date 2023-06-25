Go First lenders grant in-principle nod for Rs 425 crore interim financing to restart operations

Sources informed the decision to grant interim financing was made after a creditors committee meeting held earlier this week, and the voting to approve the interim financing in-principle concluded on Saturday.

In a significant development, lenders have given an in-principle nod for approximately Rs 425 crore interim financing to cash-strapped airline Go First, three people directly aware of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

The interim financing is intended to support the day-to-day operations of the airline and facilitate its revival, according to people in the know.

The decision to grant interim financing was made after a creditors committee meeting held earlier this week, and the voting to approve the interim financing in-principle concluded on Saturday, said sources.