Go First left with only 100 pilots, more employees quit as revival takes longer: Sources

The delay in reviving Go First has hit the employees very hard, leaving them without salaries for three months.

Sources tell CNBC-TV18 the airline hasn't paid employees since May 2023 and as the revival takes longer, these employees are taking up jobs at other airlines.

According to sources, 500 of the 600 Go First pilots have quit and joined other airlines including Air India and Indigo which have been expanding their operations aggressively leaving Go First with only 100 pilots as of now.

It is not just pilots, the airline has lost about 1,200 employees since July including cabin crew and Aircraft Maintenance Engineers. It had 4,200 employees as on July 10 when it invited Expression Of Interest from potential buyers for the airline. That number has fallen to a little over 3,000 employees currently.

It doesn't stop here, the employee count is expected to fall further to 2,400 or 2,500 by mid-September as 500 to 600 more employees have quit and are serving notice period.

Apart from salaries, another reason for employees' frustration is the lack of clarity on interim fund infusion that was to be done by banks.

Lenders had committed to infuse Rs 450 crores as interim funding to restart operations. But as sources say, banks are waiting for the outcome of the Delhi High Court's ruling on the aircraft lessors matter. Since aircraft remain crucial for the airline's revival, it's obvious for any investor to check if there will be adequate aircraft to restart and sustain operations. And this could also be one of the reasons why Go First extended the deadline to receive Expression Of Interest by a month to September 8.

