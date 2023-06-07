CNBC TV18
Go First wants permission to fly even where the lease has been terminated

By Ashmit Kumar  Jun 7, 2023 1:57:01 PM IST (Updated)

The IRP of Go First has written to the DGCA and ministry of civil aviation seeking permission to fly planes where the lease has been terminated, people in the know told CNBC-TV18. 

The lessors have submitted before the NCLT, NCLAT that the existing rules bar flying of planes without a valid lease. The aircraft lessors claimed that the lease had been terminated before the insolvency proceedings commenced.
