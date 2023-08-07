Go First insolvency: Supreme Court refuses to stay order granting lessors access to their planes

The Supreme Court has refused to stay an order by the Delhi High Court that allowed crisis hit Go First’s lessors to access their aircraft.

The Supreme Court on August 7 refused to stay an order by the Delhi High Court that allowed crisis hit Go First’s lessors to access their aircraft.

Earlier on July 5, the Delhi HC had allowed lessors to access the aircraft they leased to Go First to carry out maintenance at least twice a month while the airline was restricted from removing any parts from the planes in question.

The top court refused to intervene in the order and observed that the lessors own the planes

GoFirst, however, claims that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is the proper forum to take a decision on the matter and that the high court does not have the jurisdiction to hear the lessors’ plea.

The Supreme Court held that it does not see Go First plea as a fit case to intervene and that the questions of jurisdiction can be decided by the high court.

The high court order was on the back of Go First’s eight lessors moving the court seeking deregistration of aircraft by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). They argued that the lease had been terminated prior to the initiation of the insolvency process. They added that the regulator was bound to deregister aircraft on the filing of termination requests by lessors.

The Delhi HC had ruled that there was no denying that aircraft were valuable and sophisticated. With a view to addressing potential losses, petitioners (lessors) shall be permitted by the aviation regulator to access the airport and inspect the aircraft.

Separately, earlier on August 4, NCLT directed the resolution professional of cash-strapped grounded airlines Go First to submit details of the subsequent developments.

A two-member bench of NCLT, comprising Mahendra Khandelwal and Rahul P Bhatnagar, directed the resolution professional (RP) to file an additional affidavit in the next 10 days, including the status of the maintenance of the leased aircraft.

Moreover, the insolvency tribunal has also asked the RP to file the reply over the pleas filed by three new Go First lessors in two weeks and a rejoinder, if any, by them next week. It has directed to list the matter on September 1 for the next hearing.

The three new lessors are - DAE (SY 22) 13 Ireland, EOS Aviation 12 Ireland and Accipiter Investments Aircraft 2 Ltd. Pleadings on the petitions filed by six other lessors have been completed.

(With PTI inputs)