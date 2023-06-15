Go First Insolvency: NCLT approves COC proposal to replace IRP

The Committee of Creditors had moved a plea in NCLT seeking to replace the IRP. In its May 4 order, NCLT had allowed initiation of voluntary insolvency proceedings for Go First. In the same order, the NCLT had appointed Abhilash Lal as the IRP.

In a change of guard at the bankrupt Go First, NCLT has approved the replacement of Interim Resolution Professional Abhilash Lal. NCLT has granted its nod to the Committee of Creditors (COC) plea seeking to appoint Shailendra Ajmera as IRP.

COC had moved a plea in NCLT seeking to replace the IRP. In its May 4 order, NCLT had allowed initiation of voluntary insolvency proceedings for Go First. In the same order, the NCLT had appointed Abhilash Lal as the IRP. Importantly, the Go First’s plea for voluntary insolvency had pitched for Abhilash Lal to be appointed as IRP.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve appeared, for Abhilash Lal, before the NCLT. Salve submitted before the Tribunal that Abhilash Lal had no objection to the COC plea seeking to replace him.

NCLT was hearing a batch of 8 applications. Among the 8 were Aircraft and Engine Lessors. Lessors being heard today included SMBC Afro Engine Lease B.V., Bluesky 19 leasing Co, Jackson Square Aviation Ireland Limited, Engine Lease Finance B.V., and BOC Aviation (Ireland) Limited.

At the outset, the lessors clarified that they had no objection to the replacement of the IRP. However, the lessors raised concerns over why the IRP had still not filed a response to their plea.

The lessors also alleged that maintenance of the aircraft was not being done. The counsel for Jackson Square argued that they were in possession of photos that showed that aircraft were exposed to the elements. Lessors argued that aircrafts were expensive and sophisticated machinery, and their maintenance could not be overlooked.