Go First Insolvency: NCLT approves COC proposal to replace IRP

By Ashmit Kumar  Jun 15, 2023 7:12:11 PM IST (Updated)

The Committee of Creditors had moved a plea in NCLT seeking to replace the IRP. In its May 4 order, NCLT had allowed initiation of voluntary insolvency proceedings for Go First. In the same order, the NCLT had appointed Abhilash Lal as the IRP.


In a change of guard at the bankrupt Go First, NCLT has approved the replacement of Interim Resolution Professional Abhilash Lal. NCLT has granted its nod to the Committee of Creditors (COC) plea seeking to appoint Shailendra Ajmera as IRP.
COC had moved a plea in NCLT seeking to replace the IRP. In its May 4 order, NCLT had allowed initiation of voluntary insolvency proceedings for Go First. In the same order, the NCLT had appointed Abhilash Lal as the IRP. Importantly, the Go First’s plea for voluntary insolvency had pitched for Abhilash Lal to be appointed as IRP.
Also Read:Go First hopes to resume operations by month end, says report
Senior Advocate Harish Salve appeared, for Abhilash Lal, before the NCLT. Salve submitted before the Tribunal that Abhilash Lal had no objection to the COC plea seeking to replace him.
