IndiGo shares jump 7% after Go First files for bankruptcy - Here is how it may benefit from this

IndiGo's unique growth opportunity as a lowest cost provider with the largest market share in a structurally growing market is not priced in at current valuation, according to BofA Securities.

Go First filing for bankruptcy on Thursday has put the spotlight on India's biggest airline by market share - InterGlobe Aviation.

As of March this year, IndiGo continued to remain the market leader with a 56.8 percent market share, followed by Vistara (8.9 percent) and Air India (8.8 percent). Go First had a 6.9 percent market share as of March, followed by SpiceJet at 6.4 percent.

With Go First's bankruptcy filing, India's aviation market is heading towards a duopoly structure. Both IndiGo and the ata Group together account for nearly 80% of the entire industry.

However, both groups have different positioning for customers. While IndiGo is a low-cost carrier, Tata Group is primarily a full-service carrier.

Go First insolvency will remove 9 percent of domestic supply in the aviation sector, according to BofA Securities.

The brokerage believes that IndiGo's unique growth opportunity as a lowest cost provider with the largest market share in a structurally growing market is not priced in at current valuation.

BofA further added that existing competition will struggle too replace lost supply. It has maintained a buy rating on InterGlobe with a price target of Rs 2,700.

The Go First bankruptcy filing will add to tailwinds for IndiGo, according to Credit Suisse. The brokerage said that the bankruptcy will benefit IndiGo in terms of higher market share, stronger yields in a capacity constrained environment, and increasing leverage with global OEMs of engines and planes.

Credit Suisse has an outperform rating on InterGlobe Aviation with a price target of Rs 2,450.

Brent crude falling 5 percent overnight to $75 per barrel will be a further positive for InterGlobe Aviation for today's session.