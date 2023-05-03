homeaviation NewsIndiGo shares jump 7% after Go First files for bankruptcy Here is how it may benefit from this

IndiGo shares jump 7% after Go First files for bankruptcy - Here is how it may benefit from this

IndiGo shares jump 7% after Go First files for bankruptcy - Here is how it may benefit from this
2 Min(s) Read

By Sonia Shenoy  May 3, 2023 10:32:00 AM IST (Updated)

IndiGo's unique growth opportunity as a lowest cost provider with the largest market share in a structurally growing market is not priced in at current valuation, according to BofA Securities.

Go First filing for bankruptcy on Thursday has put the spotlight on India's biggest airline by market share - InterGlobe Aviation.

Recommended Articles

View All
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


As of March this year, IndiGo continued to remain the market leader with a 56.8 percent market share, followed by Vistara (8.9 percent) and Air India (8.8 percent). Go First had a 6.9 percent market share as of March, followed by SpiceJet at 6.4 percent.
With Go First's bankruptcy filing, India's aviation market is heading towards a duopoly structure. Both IndiGo and the ata Group together account for nearly 80% of the entire industry.
However, both groups have different positioning for customers. While IndiGo is a low-cost carrier, Tata Group is primarily a full-service carrier.
Go First insolvency will remove 9 percent of domestic supply in the aviation sector, according to BofA Securities.
Also read: Aviation regulator DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First | Top developments
The brokerage believes that IndiGo's unique growth opportunity as a lowest cost provider with the largest market share in a structurally growing market is not priced in at current valuation.
BofA further added that existing competition will struggle too replace lost supply. It has maintained a buy rating on InterGlobe with a price target of Rs 2,700.
The Go First bankruptcy filing will add to tailwinds for IndiGo, according to Credit Suisse. The brokerage said that the bankruptcy will benefit IndiGo in terms of higher market share, stronger yields in a capacity constrained environment, and increasing leverage with global OEMs of engines and planes.
Credit Suisse has an outperform rating on InterGlobe Aviation with a price target of Rs 2,450.
Brent crude falling 5 percent overnight to $75 per barrel will be a further positive for InterGlobe Aviation for today's session.
Also Read: Go First's financial troubles put banks at risk; lenders' exposure details here
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
First Published: May 3, 2023 9:00 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Go FirstIndiGo