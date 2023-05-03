IndiGo shares jump 7% after Go First files for bankruptcy - Here is how it may benefit from this

IndiGo's unique growth opportunity as a lowest cost provider with the largest market share in a structurally growing market is not priced in at current valuation, according to BofA Securities.

Go First filing for bankruptcy on Thursday has put the spotlight on India's biggest airline by market share - InterGlobe Aviation.

As of March this year, IndiGo continued to remain the market leader with a 56.8 percent market share, followed by Vistara (8.9 percent) and Air India (8.8 percent). Go First had a 6.9 percent market share as of March, followed by SpiceJet at 6.4 percent.

With Go First's bankruptcy filing, India's aviation market is heading towards a duopoly structure. Both IndiGo and the ata Group together account for nearly 80% of the entire industry.