Go First may get DGCA nod to fly in next 2 days even as Delhi HC order clouds the air

By Ashmit Kumar   | Anand Singha  Jul 6, 2023 8:16:34 PM IST (Published)

Go First future remains uncertain — while the resolution professional (RP) has said the aviation regulator may grant permission to the airline to resume operations within the next two days, a recent order by the Delhi High Court has granted lessors the authority to inspect and maintain the company’s aircraft, presenting a potential challenge.

Go First Airlines, previously known as GoAir, is facing an uncertain future as it undergoes insolvency proceedings. This is despite today’s positive developments on the resolution professional (RP) front.

The RP overseeing the case on Thursday, July 6, informed the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) may grant permission for the airline to resume operations within the next two days.


However, a recent order by the Delhi High Court has granted lessors the authority to inspect and maintain the company’s aircraft, presenting a potential challenge. Notably, the court has also imposed a restriction on Go First, prohibiting it from removing any components of the aircraft.

