Go First Insolvency — NCLAT upholds moratorium order restraining lessors from taking back planes

In a major relief for the troubled airline Go First, NCLAT has upheld the NCLT order which had allowed Go First’s voluntary insolvency. More importantly, in upholding the NCLT order, the appellate tribunal has also ensured that moratorium continues to be in effect.

Lessors had challenged the NCLT moratorium that restricted them from taking back their planes.

Go First had moved the NCLT under Section 10 of IBC, voluntarily submitting itself to the insolvency process. Go First had claimed that faulty engines supplied by Pratt and Whitney had grounded half their fleet, causing them to default on dues owed to aircraft lessors.

On May 10, NCLT had allowed for initiation of the voluntary insolvency process. In the same order, the NCLT passed protective orders for a moratorium restricting the lessors from taking back their planes.

Lessors had then challenged the NCLT’s moratorium order before the NCLAT. They argued that the lease for the planes in question had been terminated before the moratorium order. They contended that moratorium does not apply to their planes in light of the termination preceding the NCLT order.

They had argued about their right to possession of the aircraft. They submitted that the IRP was acting under NCLT orders, to take over possession of the disputed planes.

With the NCLAT upholding GoFirst’s voluntary insolvency proceedings, the IRP can cpontinue to operate with the management control of the airline. NCLT had charged the IRP to ensure that the airlines’ status as a going concern is maintained.

However, importantly, the NCLAT has not decided on the merits of the claims made by the lessors. The NCLAT has instead allowed the lessors and the IRP to raise claims on possession of aircraft and outstanding dues, afresh, with the NCLT.

NCLAT has tasked the NCLT to decide on the merits of the competing claims “in accordance with law”.

