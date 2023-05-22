Go First Insolvency — NCLAT upholds moratorium order restraining lessors from taking back planes

Lessors had challenged the NCLT moratorium that restricted them from taking back their planes.

In a major relief for the troubled airline Go First, NCLAT has upheld the NCLT order which had allowed Go First’s voluntary insolvency. More importantly, in upholding the NCLT order, the appellate tribunal has also ensured that moratorium continues to be in effect.

Lessors had challenged the NCLT moratorium that restricted them from taking back their planes.