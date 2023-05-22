Go First Insolvency — NCLAT upholds moratorium order restraining lessors from taking back planes

2 Min(s) Read
Lessors had challenged the NCLT moratorium that restricted them from taking back their planes.
In a major relief for the troubled airline Go First, NCLAT has upheld the NCLT order which had allowed Go First’s voluntary insolvency. More importantly, in upholding the NCLT order, the appellate tribunal has also ensured that moratorium continues to be in effect.
Go First had moved the NCLT under Section 10 of IBC, voluntarily submitting itself to the insolvency process. Go First had claimed that faulty engines supplied by Pratt and Whitney had grounded half their fleet, causing them to default on dues owed to aircraft lessors.