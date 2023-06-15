Go First hopes to resume operations by month end, says report

The report said that in a revival plan submitted to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the airline said it can operate 157 daily flights domestically, compared with the 167 it flew previously.

Cash-strapped airline Go First which filed for bankruptcy protection in May, hopes to resume operations by the end of the month. According to a report by Bloomberg citing sources the airline is also aiming to restore 94 percent of its daily flights.

Bloomberg reported that in a revival plan submitted to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the airline said it can operate 157 daily flights domestically, compared with the 167 it flew previously.

Earlier this month, Go Air filed for voluntary insolvency proceedings resolution with NCLT and stopped all flight operations from May 3. The carrier blamed problems with the Pratt & Whitney engines that power its fleet.

The airline hopes the aviation regulator may approve its proposal this week, allowing it to resume flights in the next two weeks, reported Bloomberg.

Notably the airline previously said it aimed to restart flights in May but then the cancellation was extended to May 30. The report adds citing a person close to the development the carrier is also waiting for creditors to approve additional funding.

-With inputs from Bloomberg