Go First hopes to resume operations by month end, says report

Cash-strapped airline Go First which filed for bankruptcy protection in May, hopes to resume operations by the end of the month. According to a report by Bloomberg citing sources the airline is also aiming to restore 94 percent of its daily flights.

Bloomberg reported that in a revival plan submitted to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the airline said it can operate 157 daily flights domestically, compared with the 167 it flew previously.