Go First hopes to resume operations by month end, says report

Cash-strapped airline Go First which filed for bankruptcy protection in May, hopes to resume operations by the end of the month. According to a report by Bloomberg citing sources the airline is also aiming to restore 94 percent of its daily flights.
Bloomberg reported that in a revival plan submitted to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the airline said it can operate 157 daily flights domestically, compared with the 167 it flew previously.
Earlier this month, Go Air filed for voluntary insolvency proceedings resolution with NCLT and stopped all flight operations from May 3. The carrier blamed problems with the Pratt & Whitney engines that power its fleet.