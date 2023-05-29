Go First ground staff and cabin crew get April salaries, pilots offered up to Rs 1 lakh retention allowance

Go First has credited salaries for the month of April to several employees including ground staff and cabin crew while pilots have been offered retention allowance, sources told CNBC-TV18.

In an attempt to retain employees, cash-strapped airline Go First has credited salaries for the month of April to several employees including ground staff and cabin crew, sources told CNBC-TV18 on May 29.

GoFirst has also announced a retention allowance for pilots. While captains have been offered Rs 1 lakh, first officers will be given Rs 50,000, sources said, adding that the airline is also expected to come out with a longevity bonus.

The retention allowance will be applicable for all captains and first officers who are on payroll as on May 31, 2023, sources said.

The development comes after the aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on May 25 asked the airline to submit a comprehensive plan for the revival of its operations, including details about the availability of operational planes and pilots, within 30 days.

The no-frills carrier, which is undergoing a voluntary insolvency resolution process, stopped flying on May 3 and lessors are looking to take back aircraft leased to the carrier.

The relaunch of the airline, however, looks tricky with still no clarity on if supplier Pratt & Whitney will deliver the engines.

Supply of engines is extremely crucial to getting Go First back in the skies. Over 50 percent of the airline's fleet was already grounded when it filed for bankruptcy & the airline blamed the non-availability of engines for its downfall.

According to a Reuters report last week, Pratt and Whitney was refusing to provide engines to the airline, putting the relaunch plan into jeopardy. As per the report, Pratt and Whitney during the hearing in the Delaware court said there are no engines available to be sent to the low-budget airline.

Meanwhile, several aircraft lessors of Go First pitched before the Delhi High Court on May 26 for the deregistration of their planes by aviation regulator DGCA so they could take them back from the crisis-hit airline.

The lessors submitted before the high court that the denial of deregistration by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is “illegitimate”.

