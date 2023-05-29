Go First ground staff and cabin crew get April salaries, pilots offered up to Rs 1 lakh retention allowance

Go First has credited salaries for the month of April to several employees including ground staff and cabin crew while pilots have been offered retention allowance, sources told CNBC-TV18.

In an attempt to retain employees, cash-strapped airline Go First has credited salaries for the month of April to several employees including ground staff and cabin crew, sources told CNBC-TV18 on May 29.

GoFirst has also announced a retention allowance for pilots. While captains have been offered Rs 1 lakh, first officers will be given Rs 50,000, sources said, adding that the airline is also expected to come out with a longevity bonus.

The retention allowance will be applicable for all captains and first officers who are on payroll as on May 31, 2023, sources said.