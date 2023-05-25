Go First gets 30 days to submit comprehensive restructuring plan for revival

Go First has been given a deadline of 23rd June to present its revival plan to the DGCA.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed the airline Go First to submit a comprehensive restructuring and revival plan within the next 30 days.

Go First, formerly known as GoAir, has been given a deadline of 23rd June to present its revival plan to the DGCA. The plan is expected to outline a strategic roadmap for the airline's recovery, taking into account various crucial aspects of its operations.

Additionally, the DGCA has urged GoFirst to provide detailed information regarding the availability of its operational aircraft fleet. This includes the status of post holders required, pilots, and other essential personnel, as well as the maintenance arrangements. By assessing these factors, the regulatory body aims to gauge the airline's preparedness to resume full-scale operations.

Furthermore, GoFirst has also been instructed to furnish crucial details pertaining to funding and working capital. The airline must present a clear picture of its financial arrangements, demonstrating its ability to sustain its operations in the long run.

This includes information about agreements with lessors and vendors, as well as other financial resources critical to the airline's revival plan.

Once GoFirst submits its revival plan, the DGCA will meticulously review the proposal before taking further appropriate action. The regulatory body's evaluation will play a vital role in determining the future course of action for the airline.