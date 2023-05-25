Go First gets 30 days to submit comprehensive restructuring plan for revival

Go First has been given a deadline of 23rd June to present its revival plan to the DGCA.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed the airline Go First to submit a comprehensive restructuring and revival plan within the next 30 days.

Go First, formerly known as GoAir, has been given a deadline of 23rd June to present its revival plan to the DGCA. The plan is expected to outline a strategic roadmap for the airline's recovery, taking into account various crucial aspects of its operations.

Additionally, the DGCA has urged GoFirst to provide detailed information regarding the availability of its operational aircraft fleet. This includes the status of post holders required, pilots, and other essential personnel, as well as the maintenance arrangements. By assessing these factors, the regulatory body aims to gauge the airline's preparedness to resume full-scale operations.