Go First former CEO Kaushik Kona, IRP Shailendra Ajmera at DGCA office, likely to submit revival plan

By Daanish Anand  Jun 28, 2023 4:29:31 PM IST (Published)

Go First’s former CEO Kaushik Kona and the appointed insolvency resolution professional Shailendra Ajmera reached the DGCA office on June 28. They are likely to submit the revival plan to the aviation regulator today.

Crisis-hit airline Go First’s former CEO Kaushik Kona and the interim resolution professional (IRP) Shailendra Ajmera reached the aviation regulator’s office on June 28. They are likely to submit the revival plan to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Earlier this week, three people familiar with the matter had told CNBC-TV18 that Go First’s lenders have given an in-principle nod for approximately Rs 425 crore interim financing to the cash-strapped airline. The interim financing is intended to support the day-to-day operations of the airline and facilitate its revival, they said.
Banking executives, meanwhile, said the final approval from the banks is contingent upon the DGCA granting permission to Go First to restart its operations.
