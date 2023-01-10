Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday sought a report from Go First after a Delhi-bound flight reportedly left the city airport without taking more than 50 passengers who were waiting on a shuttle bus for boarding. Some passengers on Twitter claimed that a busload of people was not brought on the Go First aircraft from Bengaluru to Delhi.
They alleged that the passengers were left behind when the aircraft G8 116 took off on Monday at 6:40 am. Out of 55 passengers, 53 were transferred to another airline for travel to Delhi and further, while the remaining two requested refunds, which the airline accepted.
The airline, however, has requested users to provide their details in response to the tweets while apologising for the "inconvenience caused."
A passenger named Satish Kumar in a tweet said that, "Flight G8 116 (BLR-DEL) flew leaving passengers on ground! More than 50 passengers on 1 bus were left on ground & the flight took off with just passengers of 1 bus on boarded. Is @GoFirstairways @JM_Scindia @PMOIndia operating in sleep? No Basic checks!."
Another passenger Shreya Sinha too tweeted, saying, "most horrifying experience with @GoFirstairways 5:35 am Boarded the bus for aircraft 6:30 am Still in bus stuffed with over 50 passengers, driver stopped the bus after being forced. Flight G8 116 takes off, leaving 50 passengers. Heights of negligence! @DGCAIndia".
Go First ‘forgets’ to board 55 people from Bangalore airport, receives DGCA flak
