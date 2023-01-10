Recommended ArticlesView All
Hi Raktim, we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. Kindly DM us your PNR, contact number and email ID so our team can connect with you.https://t.co/lSShhuwJdf— GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) January 10, 2023
Flight G8 116 (BLR - DEL) flew leaving passengers on ground! More than 50 passengers on 1 bus was left on ground & flight took off with just passengers of 1 bus on boarded. Is @GoFirstairways @JM_Scindia @PMOIndiaoperating in sleep? No Basic checks. pic.twitter.com/QSPoCisIfc— Satish Kumar (@Satishk98130718) January 9, 2023
Most horrifying experience with @GoFirstairways5:35 am Boarded the bus for aircraft6:30 am Still in bus stuffed with over 50 passengers, driver stopped the bus after being forced.Flight G8 116 takes off, leaving 50+ passengers.Heights of negligence! @DGCAIndia— Shreya Sinha (@SinhaShreya_) January 9, 2023