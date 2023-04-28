Go First passengers left stranded at Ahmedabad airport after 4.5-hour flight delay

186 Go First passengers travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai finally boarded the flight after over a 4-hour delay. This is not the first time passengers of Go First, which is one of the most popular low-cost airlines in the country, have suffered due to a delayed flight.

Passengers travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai were left stranded at the airport on Thursday after a Go First flight was delayed by 4.5 hours which led to chaos. According to reports, the staggering delay led to a heated argument between the passengers and the Go First staff at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Go First flight, G8 459, was initially scheduled to take off from Ahmedabad at 8:55 am. But 186 passengers, who were flying to Mumbai, started to gather at Gate number 3 after they were informed of a two-hour delay.

Tensions rose when screen displays showed conflicting information. Passengers were utterly confused when one screen showed departure at 12:55 pm and another indicated 1:30 pm as the take-off time. The whole situation escalated when some passengers discovered that the flight had not even left Mumbai yet.

Reportedly, Go First has claimed that the passengers were informed in advance about the flight’s rescheduling. However, this did not seem to have any effect on the frustrated passengers.

Although the passengers eventually boarded their flight, which took off at approximately 1:35 pm, many were disappointed with Go First’s service.

This is not the first time Go First passengers have suffered due to a delayed flight. Earlier this month, several Go First flights from Mumbai were delayed or cancelled which led to passengers creating chaos at the Mumbai airport’s Terminal 1.

On April 12, Go First passengers on the Mumbai-Delhi route and Mumbai-Bengaluru route were affected after there was a delay in the incoming flights. The situation escalated so much that the passengers even staged a sit-down protest.

Reportedly, Go First flight G8 345 from Mumbai to Delhi suffered a 7.5-hour delay on that day. The G8 325 Mumbai-Bengaluru flight also took off after an eight-hour delay at 6.05 am on April 13.

Go First is one of the most popular low-cost airlines in the country. Wadia group, which owns the Go First airline, is said to be in talks with strategic partners to either sell a significant stake in the company or completely exit the airline, reported The Economic Times.

Go First reported its highest annual financial loss to date in FY22 and is tackling huge operational issues. Half of Go First’s fleet has been grounded due to supply chain disruptions related to Pratt & Whitney (P&W) jet engines.