Go First passengers left stranded at Ahmedabad airport after 4.5-hour flight delay

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 1:16:27 PM IST (Published)

186 Go First passengers travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai finally boarded the flight after over a 4-hour delay. This is not the first time passengers of Go First, which is one of the most popular low-cost airlines in the country, have suffered due to a delayed flight.

Passengers travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai were left stranded at the airport on Thursday after a Go First flight was delayed by 4.5 hours which led to chaos. According to reports, the staggering delay led to a heated argument between the passengers and the Go First staff at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Go First flight, G8 459, was initially scheduled to take off from Ahmedabad at 8:55 am. But 186 passengers, who were flying to Mumbai, started to gather at Gate number 3 after they were informed of a two-hour delay.
Tensions rose when screen displays showed conflicting information. Passengers were utterly confused when one screen showed departure at 12:55 pm and another indicated 1:30 pm as the take-off time. The whole situation escalated when some passengers discovered that the flight had not even left Mumbai yet.
X