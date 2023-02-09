GoFirst Delhi-Pune flight delayed as over 150 passengers say they were stranded in buses for an hour

Explaining the issue, a GoFirst employee said that the engineering staff held the boarding procedures due to a technical snag after two shuttle coaches had already reported at bay.

A GoFirst flight from Delhi to Pune was delayed on Tuesday due to a technical snag, causing over 150 passengers to wait for an hour in buses provided by the airline.

According to Times of India report, the flight was scheduled to leave at 9:30 am on Tuesday but only took off at 11 am eventually. Passengers, including senior citizens, were moved to buses around 9 am and were stuck in them until 10 am. Some were even made to stand for the hour as there were limited seats.

Passengers also reported that the buses had no air conditioning for some time until they requested for it as it was getting hotter. The airline, however, disagreed with the flyers on shifting them back into the terminal building while waiting.

The airline recently came into trouble with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation ( DCGA ) and was fined Rs 10 lakh after a Delhi-bound flight "forgot" 55 passengers behind at the Bengaluru airport on January 9.

In Tuesday's incident, GoFirst had provided passengers three to four shuttles from Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport to the aircraft for boarding. However, the buses "simply refused to move" for about 20 minutes, much to passengers' distress, Neeraj Sheth, a disgruntled flyer told TOI.

Buses reportedly moved for a few seconds when travellers got angry but then stalled again, passengers claim.

"This continued for a long time — it was a terrible experience," Sheth said. "What is the logic of keeping flyers waiting inside buses? We could have been taken back to the terminal building, where we would have waited more comfortably."

An apology was tendered to passengers for the inconvenience caused, a GoFirst spokesperson told TOI. Explaining the issue, the official said that the engineering staff held the boarding procedures due to a technical snag after two shuttle coaches had already reported at bay.

"Passengers were informed in the coach that due to a technical snag in the aircraft, it will take time for boarding and also advised to be there in the coach only," the spokesperson reportedly said.