Go First extends flight cancellations until July 10 citing 'operational reasons'

Budget airline Go First on Tuesday extended its flight cancellation till July 10 citing "operational reasons." This is the 13th time that the cash trapped carrier has extended the cancellation of flights. The airline had earlier cancelled all its flight bookings until July 6.

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can. As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations We will be able to resume bookings shortly. Thank you for your patience," Go First said in its online statement.

The budget airline now undergoing insolvency resolution proceedings stopped flying on May 3. The DGCA directed the cash-strapped airline to stop bookings till further orders.

Go First had blamed its financial crisis was sparked by "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines that grounded about half its 54 Airbus A320neos. The US engine maker, part of Raytheon Technologies, has since then denied these allegations levelled against them.