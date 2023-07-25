Go First flies Airbus A320neo aircraft from Mumbai as it readies to resume operations

The test flight departed just 16 minutes ago Mumbai airport and is currently on its way back, signalling a step forward in Go First's resumption plan.
In a significant development for Go First, VT-WGD, an Airbus A320neo aircraft, took off from Mumbai Airport on Tuesday (July 25), marking the airline's first test flight since it halted operations. The flight departed just 16 minutes ago and is currently on its way back to the airport, signalling a step forward in the carrier's resumption plan.
Go First had recently faced financial challenges, leading to the suspension of its operations. According to an earlier report by Reuters, the airline has received claims worth a staggering $2.9 billion from both operational and financial creditors as part of the ongoing insolvency process.
The law allows every creditor the right to submit claims for payment and remedy in case of a company's bankruptcy, and this move follows procedural requirements.
To ensure the safe and efficient restart of operations, Go First submitted a resumption plan to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). On July 21, the DGCA conditionally accepted the plan, subject to certain stipulations.
Among these conditions, the airline can only commence flight operations and ticket sales once it secures approval from the regulator and obtains the required interim funding.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | New tax regime —this is why the experts fear that online gaming platforms will modify their business models
Jul 25, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Healthy India | Patient safety — here's why Indian healthcare should prioritise this urgent need
Jul 25, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Discourse on women today patronising, retrograde, says TN Minister PT Rajan
Jul 24, 2023 IST22 Min Read
Women bring balance, sanity to armed forces, says Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha of Indian Air Force
Jul 24, 2023 IST12 Min Read