Go First's financial troubles put banks at risk; lenders' exposure details here

The lenders to Go First include Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, IDBI Bank, and Deutsche Bank. The airline's financial difficulties may impact the lenders' ability to recover their loans.

Wadia Group-owned Go First is currently experiencing financial difficulties, resulting in the cancellation of flights scheduled for May 3 and 4. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to the airline regarding the state of its financial health.

In January 2023, Acuite Ratings and Research downgraded the long-term rating of Go First from ACUITE A- to ACUITE BBB+, and the short-term rating from ACUITE A1 to ACUITE A2+.

The ratings downgrade was for bank facilities worth Rs. 5600 crore of Go First. The outlook remains negative, and rating agencies believe that the company may continue to incur losses in the near term, leading to a higher dependence on external borrowings or support from the group.

Go First has been incurring net losses in FY20, FY21, FY22, and H1FY23.

The airline's financial troubles may impact its business risk profile, resulting in a loss of market share.

Additionally, there have been issues of non-cooperation from the airline since July 2020, as flagged by Brickworks in January 2022.

The lenders to Go First include Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, IDBI Bank, and Deutsche Bank. The airline's financial difficulties may impact the lenders' ability to recover their loans.

Exposure details:

Central Bank of India has an exposure of Rs 1561.6 crore

Bank of Baroda has an exposure of Rs 1429.82 crore

Axis Bank has an exposure of Rs 30 crore

IDBI Bank has an exposure of Rs 58.58 crore