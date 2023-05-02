Go First's financial troubles put banks at risk; lenders' exposure details here

The lenders to Go First include Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, IDBI Bank, and Deutsche Bank. The airline's financial difficulties may impact the lenders' ability to recover their loans.

Wadia Group-owned Go First is currently experiencing financial difficulties, resulting in the cancellation of flights scheduled for May 3 and 4. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to the airline regarding the state of its financial health.

In January 2023, Acuite Ratings and Research downgraded the long-term rating of Go First from ACUITE A- to ACUITE BBB+, and the short-term rating from ACUITE A1 to ACUITE A2+.