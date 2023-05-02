Go First's financial troubles put banks at risk; lenders' exposure details here

2 Min(s) Read
The lenders to Go First include Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, IDBI Bank, and Deutsche Bank. The airline's financial difficulties may impact the lenders' ability to recover their loans.
Wadia Group-owned Go First is currently experiencing financial difficulties, resulting in the cancellation of flights scheduled for May 3 and 4. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to the airline regarding the state of its financial health.
Recommended ArticlesView All
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra
May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
In January 2023, Acuite Ratings and Research downgraded the long-term rating of Go First from ACUITE A- to ACUITE BBB+, and the short-term rating from ACUITE A1 to ACUITE A2+.
The ratings downgrade was for bank facilities worth Rs. 5600 crore of Go First. The outlook remains negative, and rating agencies believe that the company may continue to incur losses in the near term, leading to a higher dependence on external borrowings or support from the group.