Go First files emergency petition against Pratt & Whitney over engine supply issues

The airline has been facing severe issues with nearly half of its fleet grounded due to Pratt & Whitney engine problems. GoFirst has reportedly claimed that its cash flow has been seriously hit due to the grounding of its fleet.
Indian airline Go First has reportedly filed an emergency petition against aircraft engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney in a US court over non-supply of engines, on Tuesday, May 2. According to reports, the airline has claimed that it will go bankrupt if engines are not supplied soon.
Despite attempts by CNBC-TV18 to reach out to the Go First CEO, there has been no response.