Go First extends flight cancellations until July 31 citing 'operational reasons'

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," Go First said in a statement.
Budget airline Go First on Monday extended its flight cancellation till July 31, 2023, citing "operational reasons." Grounded since May 3 this year, the cash-trapped carrier had earlier extended its flight cancellation till July 27.
Earlier this week, the airline was denied a motion for emergency arbitration in its dispute with US engine maker Pratt and Whitney (P&W), Reuters reported.
This comes as the Indian airline had filed for bankruptcy protection in May blaming "faulty" engines for the grounding of about half its 54 Airbus A320neos.
First Published: Jul 30, 2023 6:05 PM IST
