Go First extends flight cancellations till June 28 citing operational reasons

In a statement released online, Go First said, "We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 28 June 2023, have been cancelled. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations."

Crisis-hit Go First on Saturday announced that it's extending the cancellation of flights till June 28, 2023, due to operational reasons.

In a statement released online, Go First said, "We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 28 June 2023, have been cancelled. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations."

This is the tenth time that the carrier has extended the cancellation of flights since the first announcement was made on May 2 when the services were cancelled for three days till May 5. The company had already stopped issuing tickets and temporarily ceased operations on May 3.

GoFirst faces substantial liabilities, with a total of Rs 11,463 crore, including Rs 6,521 crore in bank dues. Notable financial creditors to the company include the Central Bank of India, Deutsche Bank, Bank of Baroda, and IDBI Bank.

The budget carrier, filed a petition for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings on May 2, citing its inability to carry out operations due to the non-delivery of engines by the US engine maker Pratt & Whitney. The plea was admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 10.