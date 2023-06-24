CNBC TV18
Go First extends flight cancellations till June 28 citing operational reasons

Go First extends flight cancellations till June 28 citing operational reasons

Go First extends flight cancellations till June 28 citing operational reasons
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 24, 2023 4:06:59 PM IST (Published)

In a statement released online, Go First said, "We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 28 June 2023, have been cancelled. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations."

Crisis-hit Go First on Saturday announced that it's extending the cancellation of flights till June 28, 2023, due to operational reasons.

In a statement released online, Go First said, "We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 28 June 2023, have been cancelled. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations."
This is the tenth time that the carrier has extended the cancellation of flights since the first announcement was made on May 2 when the services were cancelled for three days till May 5. The company had already stopped issuing tickets and temporarily ceased operations on May 3.
