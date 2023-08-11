Go First extends flight cancellations until August 13 due to 'operational reasons'

Go Airlines, which operated the Go First carrier, filed for bankruptcy protection in May blaming "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines for the grounding of about half its 54 Airbus A320neos.

Go First on Friday announced that it is extending its flight cancellation until August 13, 2023, due to "operational reasons." Flights of the budget airline have been grounded since May 3.

It earlier extended its cancellation until Friday, August 11.

In their statement, Go First said, "We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 13th August 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations."

The airline went on to acknowledge that flight cancellations could have disrupted passengers' travel plans and reiterated its commitment to providing all the assistance it could.

"As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience," the Go First team wrote in the statement.

Travellers were told to contact the airline's Customer Care Centre on 1800 2100 999 or write to feedback@flygofirst.com to ask for assistance.

Go Airlines, which operated the Go First carrier, filed for bankruptcy protection in May blaming "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines for the grounding of about half its 54 Airbus A320neos. It filed for bankruptcy protection in May.