Go First extends flight cancellations until July 27 citing 'operational reasons'

Grounded since May 3 this year, the cash trapped carrier had earlier extended its flights cancellation till July 25.

Budget airline Go First on Monday extended its flight cancellation till July 27, 2023, citing "operational reasons." Grounded since May 3 this year, the cash trapped carrier had earlier extended its flights cancellation till July 25.

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," Go First said in a statement.

Last week, Reuters reported citing sources that the airline has received claims worth $2.9 billion from operational and financial creditors so far as part of the carrier's ongoing insolvency. This is in line with procedural requirements under the law which allow every creditor a right to payment and remedy by submitting claims if a company is under bankruptcy.