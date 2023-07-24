Go First extends flight cancellations until July 27 citing 'operational reasons'

1 Min Read
Grounded since May 3 this year, the cash trapped carrier had earlier extended its flights cancellation till July 25.
Budget airline Go First on Monday extended its flight cancellation till July 27, 2023, citing "operational reasons." Grounded since May 3 this year, the cash trapped carrier had earlier extended its flights cancellation till July 25.
First Published: Jul 24, 2023 2:59 PM IST
