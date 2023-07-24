CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeaviation NewsGo First extends flight cancellations until July 27 citing 'operational reasons'

    Go First extends flight cancellations until July 27 citing 'operational reasons'

    Go First extends flight cancellations until July 27 citing 'operational reasons'
    1 Min Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 24, 2023 3:00:35 PM IST (Updated)

    Grounded since May 3 this year, the cash trapped carrier had earlier extended its flights cancellation till July 25.

    Budget airline Go First on Monday extended its flight cancellation till July 27, 2023, citing "operational reasons." Grounded since May 3 this year, the cash trapped carrier had earlier extended its flights cancellation till July 25.

    First Published: Jul 24, 2023 2:59 PM IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Go First

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    India’s most affordable SUVs with panoramic sunroof

    India’s most affordable SUVs with panoramic sunroof

    Jul 24, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    China's demographic shift | From economic powerhouse to the world's largest nursing home

    China's demographic shift | From economic powerhouse to the world's largest nursing home

    Jul 24, 2023 IST3 Min Read

    World View | De-Dollarisation — here's why the intense quest for currency equilibrium

    World View | De-Dollarisation — here's why the intense quest for currency equilibrium

    Jul 24, 2023 IST8 Min Read

    Parents Day 2023 | Financial planning for new parents — these are some expert tips

    Parents Day 2023 | Financial planning for new parents — these are some expert tips

    Jul 23, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    View All

    Most Read

    Share Market Live

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change
    X