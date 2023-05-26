Go First extends flight cancellations till May 28

Meanwhile, the airline in its tweet said it will refund passengers who have booked tickets on cancelled flights in the original mode of payment. The aviation regulator DGCA will reportedly conduct an audit of Go First's preparedness to restart its operations.
Cash-strapped airline Go First on Friday announced to extend its cancellation period until May 28 citing operational reasons. The airline had earlier announced the suspension of flight operations till May 26.
Meanwhile, the low-cost airline in its tweet said it will refund passengers who have booked tickets on cancelled flights in the original mode of payment. Go Air has also stopped the sale of tickets.
Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 28th May 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/zqHcMarRJc for more info. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/phFgt4uDZd
Also Read:'Keep faith, we will emerge stronger,' says insolvency resolution professional to Go First employees
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks: RBI paper on bank loan losses — it's welcome, but effectively says banks to 'prebook' their NPAs
May 26, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The enduring allure of Zeenat Aman
May 25, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Ahmedabad engineer develops 'hygienic' pani-puri machine, produces 40,000 pieces per hour
May 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Nykaa CEO says concerns around top-level exits, competition are overstated
May 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read