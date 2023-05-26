Go First extends flight cancellations till May 28

Meanwhile, the airline in its tweet said it will refund passengers who have booked tickets on cancelled flights in the original mode of payment. The aviation regulator DGCA will reportedly conduct an audit of Go First's preparedness to restart its operations.

Cash-strapped airline Go First on Friday announced to extend its cancellation period until May 28 citing operational reasons. The airline had earlier announced the suspension of flight operations till May 26.

Meanwhile, the low-cost airline in its tweet said it will refund passengers who have booked tickets on cancelled flights in the original mode of payment. Go Air has also stopped the sale of tickets.

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 28th May 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/zqHcMarRJc for more info. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/phFgt4uDZd

Also, the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will reportedly conduct an audit of Go First's preparedness to restart its operations.

Reuters had earlier reported about Go First CEO Kaushik Khona assuring his employees of their April salaries ahead of resuming operations.

Earlier this month, Go Air filed for voluntary insolvency proceedings resolution with NCLT and stopped all flight ops from May 3.