Go First extends flight cancellations till May 28

Meanwhile, the airline in its tweet said it will refund passengers who have booked tickets on cancelled flights in the original mode of payment. The aviation regulator DGCA will reportedly conduct an audit of Go First's preparedness to restart its operations.

Cash-strapped airline Go First on Friday announced to extend its cancellation period until May 28 citing operational reasons. The airline had earlier announced the suspension of flight operations till May 26.

