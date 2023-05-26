English
    Go First extends flight cancellations till May 28

    By CNBCTV18.com May 26, 2023 3:00:52 PM IST (Updated)

    Meanwhile, the airline in its tweet said it will refund passengers who have booked tickets on cancelled flights in the original mode of payment. The aviation regulator DGCA will reportedly conduct an audit of Go First's preparedness to restart its operations.

    Cash-strapped airline Go First on Friday announced to extend its cancellation period until May 28 citing operational reasons. The airline had earlier announced the suspension of flight operations till May 26.

    Meanwhile, the low-cost airline in its tweet said it will refund passengers who have booked tickets on cancelled flights in the original mode of payment. Go Air has also stopped the sale of tickets.


    Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 28th May 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/zqHcMarRJc for more info. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/phFgt4uDZd

