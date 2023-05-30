Go First further extends all flight cancellations until June 4

The budget carrier, filed a petition for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings on May 2, citing its inability to carry out operations due to the non-delivery of engines by the US engine maker Pratt & Whitney.

Money-troubled budget airline Go First on Tuesday extended its flight cancellation until June 4, 2023, due to "operational reasons." The carrier had earlier announced the suspension of flight operations until May 30, pushing it now by five more days.

In an announcement issued online, the airline said all Go First flights scheduled till June 4, 2023, have been cancelled. A full refund will be issued to passengers' original mode of payment shortly, they said.

Founded as GoAir, the airline has already stopped issuing tickets and temporarily ceased operations on May 3.

The company acknowledge the frequent cancellation and disruptions and thanked customers for their patience.

ALSO READ | Go First ground staff and cabin crew get April salaries, pilots offered up to Rs 1 lakh retention allowance

"As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly," Go First said.

Impacted customers can contact Go First's customer care centre on 1800 2100 999 or write to feedback@flygofirst.com for help.

Senior executives of Go First met on Monday to discuss revival plans with officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), according to a source. The company is undergoing an insolvency resolution process and has suspended all operations until May 30.

Without divulging specific details, the source said that all stakeholders are keen to see the airline taking wings again.

"The airline will shortly come out with a way forward. As of now, it is heading in the right direction," the source said.

ALSO READ | Go First gets 30 days to submit comprehensive restructuring plan for revival

The source indicated that the suspension of flights would be extended by a few more days as DGCA will take time to take a final decision on the revival road map submitted to it.

The meeting, held in the national capital, came against the backdrop of the DGCA , last week, asking the grounded airline to submit its revival plan within 30 days.

The budget carrier, filed a petition for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings on May 2, citing its inability to carry out operations due to the non-delivery of engines by the US engine maker Pratt & Whitney.

The plea of the airline, which has not flown since May 3, was admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 10.

With agency inputs.