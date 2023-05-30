Go First further extends all flight cancellations until June 4

The budget carrier, filed a petition for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings on May 2, citing its inability to carry out operations due to the non-delivery of engines by the US engine maker Pratt & Whitney.

Money-troubled budget airline Go First on Tuesday extended its flight cancellation until June 4, 2023, due to "operational reasons." The carrier had earlier announced the suspension of flight operations until May 30, pushing it now by five more days.

In an announcement issued online, the airline said all Go First flights scheduled till June 4, 2023, have been cancelled. A full refund will be issued to passengers' original mode of payment shortly, they said.

Founded as GoAir, the airline has already stopped issuing tickets and temporarily ceased operations on May 3.