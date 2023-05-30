English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeaviation NewsGo First further extends all flight cancellations until June 4

    Go First further extends all flight cancellations until June 4

    Go First further extends all flight cancellations until June 4
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 30, 2023 12:39:17 PM IST (Published)

    The budget carrier, filed a petition for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings on May 2, citing its inability to carry out operations due to the non-delivery of engines by the US engine maker Pratt & Whitney.

    Money-troubled budget airline Go First on Tuesday extended its flight cancellation until June 4, 2023, due to "operational reasons." The carrier had earlier announced the suspension of flight operations until May 30, pushing it now by five more days.

    In an announcement issued online, the airline said all Go First flights scheduled till June 4, 2023, have been cancelled. A full refund will be issued to passengers' original mode of payment shortly, they said.
    Founded as GoAir, the airline has already stopped issuing tickets and temporarily ceased operations on May 3.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X